Say goodbye to fancy coffee as companies cut back on perks

The ping-pong tables have turned, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Companies are cutting back on prized employee perks from fancy coffee to free cab rides as they vow to trim costs and prioritize efficiency. These extras, above and beyond traditional health care and retirement plans, were meant to make workers want to join companies and stay there. They’ve grown to be seen by some as a form of compensation, so the cuts can sting.

The cuts sometimes run alongside layoffs. Before Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. laid off 11,000 workers, it ended free laundry and dry cleaning services for employees. Twilio Inc., which has had two rounds of job cuts in five months, slashed its employee allowances for spending on wellness and books. Salesforce, which is cutting 10% of global staff, is also dialing back a bevy of coveted benefits.

“I would rather have the perk eliminated and for me to keep my job,” says Michelle Repp, a South Dakota-based product manager who joined Twilio last year as a remote worker.

