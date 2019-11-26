Sammy’s Grill temporarily closes Central location after pipe burst

Sammy’s Grill has temporarily closed its Central location due to a pipe burst, the restaurant announced two weeks ago on Facebook.

“We apologize to all of our Central guests, but we will be closed for the time being,” the Nov. 13 post reads. “We had a pipe burst last night and are working diligently to repair the damages. We will update you as soon as we are able to reopen.”

Despite the holdup, the restaurant will still fulfill all holiday orders that have been placed through the location, aiming to distribute those orders on site, WAFB-TV reports.

When exactly the restaurant will reopen remains uncertain. A call made to Sammy’s was not returned to Daily Report before this morning’s deadline, and owner Sammy Nagem was unable to be reached prior to publication.