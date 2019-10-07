Sam and Cody Carroll are back with plans to open a new Hot Tails restaurant 

Samantha and Cody Carroll, who starred together on Food Network’s “Cajun Aces” and opened Hot Tails in New Roads, have returned to Baton Rouge with big plans.

While Samantha Carroll takes the helm at promoting the state’s seafood as executive director of the state tourism office’s Louisiana Seafood, Cody plans to open a second Hot Tails restaurant, as well as a crawfish wholesale distribution center. Both new establishments will be located on Airline Highway in Prairieville.

The new Hot Tails restaur=ant will be “bigger and badder than the first one,” says Cody Carroll, and will feature a large boiling room with windows so that customers can see the action. The couple opened the first Hot Tails in New Roads in 2010.

The Prairieville location will also be outfitted with a raw oyster bar, a charbroiled oyster station and two private rooms.

“Everything revolves around the kitchen,” Carroll says, “We’re going to have the bar wrap around the kitchen like a horseshoe.”

Construction on the 8,000-square-foot restaurant is expected to start around January, with the goal of opening before the 2020 football season kicks off. Carroll estimates construction will cost roughly $2.5 million.

Next door, Carroll plans to renovate an existing warehouse to become Crawfish District, a crawfish wholesale distribution center that will be outfitted with a state-of-the-art purging system.

The system, designed by Carroll, is nine years in the making and allows the crawfish to sit in water for 24 hours, allowing them to relax and clean themselves naturally.

Read the full feature about the new Hot Tails from the Sept. 25 edition of Business Report.