RV Shop moving forward with planned project for Greens at Millerville 

It’s been three years since the RV Shop acquired a five-acre parcel at the Greens at Millerville with plans to develop a new sales and service center at the site.

But RV Shop owner Gerald Vince has been stymied by delays and roadblocks, many of which he blames on the city-parish permits department and planning commission.

The latest delay came earlier this month, when the planning commission informed him he had to resubmit his final development plan for the project because it had expired.

Vince says he spent most of this year securing building permits and finally thought he was ready to move forward, when he learned about the need to resubmit his plans.

He is frustrated and says the process has “been a difficult battle.”

Officials with the Planning Commission say there is no problem with Vince’s plans but parish ordinance requires they be resubmitted after three years. His original plans were submitted in 2015, and in 2016 he was given a one-year extension that expired this summer.

Vince’s resubmittal is on the agenda for the Sept. 22 planning commission meeting, though he is trying to work with the planning department to see if there is any way his project can be placed on the agenda for the Aug. 19 meeting.

“We are ready to move forward and we have to get going,” he says. “We can’t wait another month.”

In the meantime, plans are moving forward for a retail strip center that will be anchored by a supermarket on a five-acre parcel adjacent to the planned RV Shop. Greens at Millerville developer Windy Gladney has a purchase agreement with a Nashville real estate company to develop the center.

Earlier this summer, the Planning Commission approved plans for the center, to be called The Marketplace at the Greens. Gladney says the company is currently doing engineering and surveying work on the site, and he is optimistic the sale will close this fall.