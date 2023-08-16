Ruth’s Chris owners buy former furniture store next door for $2.6M 

The former CORT Furniture Outlet building on Constitution Avenue has been sold to the Baton Rouge-area restaurateurs who own Ruth’s Chris and Tio Javi’s Fresh Mex Bar & Grill on either side of the former furniture store, according to land records.

The nearly 21,250-square-foot building—comprising a retail showroom and an adjoining warehouse—sold for $2.595 million in a deal filed Tuesday with the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office.

The furniture rental company sold the building through CORT Business Services Corporation to BR Prime Property, whose agents are listed in online records as Christopher Bachman and Carlos Betancourt Jr. The property was listed for sale earlier this month for $3.15 million, according to the online listing.

Local broker Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert represented the buyers in the deal. The new owners are undecided on what they will do with the property, he says, but they wanted to prevent another restaurant group from opening in the space.

Evan Scroggs, with Lee & Associates, represented the sellers.