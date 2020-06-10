Rules loosened for partial PPP loan forgiveness

Some of the latest changes to the Payroll Protection Program will make it easier for business owners to receive partial loan forgiveness.

In a joint statement Monday, the Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Treasury issued clarifications about the popular loan program, which was created through the coronavirus relief package passed by Congress in March.

Previously, business owners who received a PPP loan had to use at least 75% of the funds on qualified payroll-related expenses for the loan to be fully forgiven, with lesser amounts leading to less forgiveness. While legislation passed last week lowered that threshold to 60%, the bill also included language that some believed would eliminate partial forgiveness, but the SBA and Treasury say that’s not the case. Partial forgiveness will still be available for businesses that don’t spend at least 60% of the loan funds on payroll-related expenses.

Other major changes to the program include a new safe harbor from reductions in loan forgiveness for businesses unable to return to the same level of business activity they were operating at before Feb. 15 because of compliance with guidance issued by health officials related to worker or customer safety during the pandemic. The program also provides a safe harbor from reductions in loan forgiveness for businesses that are unable to rehire employees let go during the pandemic and were unable to hire similarly qualified individuals for those unfilled positions by the end of the year.

Because of the rule changes, the SBA will soon release a new borrower application and loan forgiveness forms.

For more information on the latest changes to the PPP, read the full statement by the Treasury and SBA.

Thus far, the program has provided over 4.5 million small business loans totaling more than $500 billion, keeping an estimated 50 million Americans employed through the pandemic.