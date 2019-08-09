Roundup: Zoo master plan / LSU fundraising / Women who mean business

Lions, tigers, bears: BREC will unveil its proposed Baton Rouge Zoo and Greenwood Community Park master plans at a public event on Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. Two design firms—Boston-based Sasaki Associates and New Orleans-based Torre Design Consortium—developed the master plan based on community and stakeholder input. The multiphase plan will extend over a 20-year period, with phase one alone estimated to cost between $20 million-$30 million.

Fierce donors wanted: LSU released a video this week as part of its latest fundraising campaign, showcasing the university’s efforts and thanking donors from the past year. LSU says it collected $171 million in donations in 2018. In March, LSU launched “Fierce for the Future,” its $1.5 billion, six-year advancement campaign, the largest higher education fundraising campaign in state history. Watch the video here.

Networking: United Way of Acadiana’s Women United today announced it will be hosting the 20th Annual Women Who Mean Business Awards, recognizing the accomplishments of 10 Lafayette area women. The event will be held on Oct. 10 at the River Oaks Ballroom in Lafayette. Tickets can be purchased online. To keep up with South Louisiana women in business, subscribe to the free monthly e-newsletter, The Network.