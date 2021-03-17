Roundup: Zoning meeting canceled / Lease sale / The Sanctuary

Rain check: Due to anticipated inclement weather, the Metro Council Zoning meeting scheduled for this afternoon has been canceled. Agenda items, including the controversial Millennial Park rezoning request, will be considered at a special zoning meeting on Wednesday, March 24, at 3:00 pm.

Cancellation fallout: The Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil & Gas Association and the Gulf Economic Survival Team issued statements in response to the canceled Bureau of Ocean Energy Management March lease sale for Gulf of Mexico energy development originally planned for today. The lease sale was canceled as a result of President Joe Biden’s current ban on all new oil and gas leases. “Rescinding the lease sale planned for today will have devastating consequences on the only consistent source of federal funding for Louisiana’s coastal conservation program,” LMOGA President Tyler Gray says.

Lots purchased: Baton Rouge-based LeBlanc & Fresina Builders has purchased seven lots in The Sanctuary subdivision for just under $1.2 million, according to records filed with the East Baton Rouge clerk of court. The Sanctuary, at the corner of Tiger Bend and Babin roads, is a 75-acre large lot custom home development. For the past several years, owners Blake LeBlanc and Trent Fresina have built custom homes in East Baton Rouge, Ascension, and Iberville parishes.