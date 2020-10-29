Roundup: Zeta power outages / Grubhub lawsuit / LCA awards

Still dark: Power outages from Hurricane Zeta now exceed 2.5 million, stretching from Louisiana to Virginia. Georgia remains the worst overall state for outages, with more than 700,000 customers still without power in the Atlanta area and the northern parts of the state. Gov. John Bel Edwards says 469,000 Louisiana homes and businesses remained without power by mid-morning, down from a peak of 531,000 outages in the state. Edwards did not give a timeline for full restoration, but says recovery work should be easier because the heaviest damage was to utility poles and other distribution lines, rather than the primary transmission hubs. Louisiana is prioritizing power restoration from Hurricane Zeta to polling places and local elections offices to prepare for Election Day. Read the full story.

Class action: Two restaurant owners have filed a potential class-action lawsuit against Grubhub, saying that the online food delivery service added their establishments without permission, Axios reports. The lawsuit argues that such listings create confusion and could harm restaurants’ reputations. A Grubhub representative said the company doesn’t comment on pending litigation, but the company was slow to move into delivering from what the industry dubs “non-partner” restaurants. Grubhub has also supported a California law that would stop the practice. Read the full story.

Honors: The Louisiana Chemical Association today announced the four recipients of the association’s annual “Best in Louisiana” Serious About Fostering Excellence (SAFE) award. This award is given to Louisiana chemical facilities judged to have achieved outstanding performances in employee and process safety and environmental stewardship. The 2020 Award winners are Plaquemine-based Cabot, Ville Platte & Dexco Polymers; Ingevity’s DeRidder plant; Baton Rouge-based ExxonMobil Polyolefins; and Plaquemine-based Shintech Louisiana.