Roundup: Zachary audit / Warren Drake gets award / BRAC extends deadline

Mishandling: The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office says three Zachary government employees used city fuel cards for personal use, according to a recent audit. In July 2018, officials discovered the employees were using the cards inappropriately. The estimated amount of funds misappropriated was approximately $9,800. Two employees were suspended without pay for 35 days, put on six months probation, and had to pay back $1,300. The third employee was arrested. See the report.

Standout: Warren Drake was named Superintendent of the Year by Magnet Schools of America, the national association for magnet schools. MSA selects the Superintendent of the Year based on the candidate’s leadership skills and work to develop and support magnet schools or programs.

Applications open: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber today announced it’s extending the application period for its Pathways to Prosperity Fellowship through Friday, May 3. Applications are available at brac.org/fellowship. The Pathways to Prosperity Fellowship is available to middle and high school counselors, principals, assistant principals, and career coaches from the nine-parish Capital Region. The program is designed to engage these education decision makers in exploring local career opportunities available to their students in construction crafts, manufacturing, healthcare, and the tech sector.