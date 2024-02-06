Roundup: YP Summit / Chase branch openings / College degree trends 

Speakers wanted: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber and Forum 225 announced Tuesday they are accepting speaker proposals for the third annual Young Professionals Summit at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center on April 25. Speaker proposal submissions will be accepted through Feb. 16 online here.

Reversing course: JPMorgan Chase plans to open at least 500 new branches in the next three years, the bank announced Tuesday. It will reverse a decade-long industry trend where banks like JPMorgan and Bank of America have closed branches as fewer Americans need to cash a paycheck or pull money out of an ATM. Read more.

Lucrative fields of study: A new Bankrate study finds that while women represent most of the country’s college-educated workforce, 78% of those who hold the 20 most lucrative college degrees, many in STEM fields of study, are men. Read the full story from WAFB-TV.