Roundup: Young professionals summit / Power outages / Amazon pickup 

Professional development: The Baton Rouge Area Chamber and Forum 225 today announced the return of their YP Summit on June 28 and 29. The summit will be at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center and feature a keynote presentation by Katie Pryor, executive director of Film Baton Rouge, along with breakout sessions, a college intern cohort, and a happy hour. The goal of the YP Summit is to teach area young professionals how to navigate the professional waters of Baton Rouge. Get more information.

Businesses close: Two outages have knocked out power for thousands of Entergy customers in Ascension Parish this morning. Entergy officials say one outage, which affected approximately 900 customers in Gonzales, was caused by vehicle damage to electrical equipment. All businesses on Airline between Big Lots and Lowe’s closed Tuesday morning. WBRZ-TV has the latest.

Cutting costs: Amazon is offering customers $10 to pick up a purchase rather than have it shipped to a home address, as the e-commerce giant joins other retailers in racing to slash costs for home delivery and returns amid slack consumer demand. Read the full story from Reuters.