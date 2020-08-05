Roundup: YEA / Services sector growth / Parking lot drive-ins 

Pitch contest: Capital Area Finance Authority today announced it has awarded Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge a grant that will provide funding for student entrepreneurs in grades 8-12. The grant will assist students with initial operating expenses as they launch their own Louisiana-based businesses in the spring. During the Academy, students pitch their businesses to a Shark Tank-like panel of investors for an opportunity to obtain seed funding. Last year’s class of 26 high school students launched 21 businesses.

Economic indicators: Activity in the services sector, where most Americans work, hit a 17-month high in July but economists fear that may be unsustainable because of the failure in the U.S. to contain COVID-19 infections. The Institute for Supply Management said today that its service sector index rose to 58.1, up from 57.1 in June. July’s mark is the highest since the index hit 58.5 in February 2019. Any reading above 50 indicates the service sector is expanding. See the full report.

Drive-ins: Walmart parking lots across the country are being transformed into drive-in theaters. From Friday, Aug. 14, through Wednesday, Oct. 21, the retail giant will have movie showings at 160 of its stores, including: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, The Wizard of Oz, and Black Panther, as well as animated movies like Cars and The Iron Giant, USA Today reports. While there are no events in south Louisiana, the company has scheduled 320 movie showings across the country. Read the full story.