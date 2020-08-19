Roundup: YEA applications /  Purdue Pharma / Value of Apple 

Last chance: Aspiring student entrepreneurs in grades 8-12 are encouraged to submit their applications to participate in the upcoming Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge’s class by Friday, Aug. 21. YEA students in the program this year will meet virtually on Wednesday evenings with instructors, mentors and an array of notable guest speakers to develop business plans and launch their companies. Applications are available here.

OxyContin cost: Purdue Pharma, maker of the prescription opioid OxyContin, owes states $2.15 trillion to address their alleged role in fueling America’s opioid epidemic, according to attorneys general in 49 states, Washington, D.C., and several U.S. territories, Route Fifty reports. In new filings made public as part of Purdue’s bankruptcy proceedings, the states accuse the drugmaker of aggressively marketing highly addictive painkillers to doctors and patients while downplaying the risks they posed. These actions, the states claim, contributed to the more than 200,000 opioid overdoses that occurred between 1999 and 2016. Read the full report.

$2T milestone: Apple is the first U.S. company to boast a market value of $2 trillion, just two years after it became the first to reach $1 trillion. Apple shares have gained nearly 60% this year as the company overcame the shutdown of factories in China that produce the iPhone and the closure of its retail stores amid the coronavirus pandemic. Read the full story.