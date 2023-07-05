Roundup: World’s hottest day / Meta takes on Twitter / Auto sales 

Record average: The world’s average temperature reached the highest level in recorded history on Tuesday, according to provisional data from U.S. researchers. The planet’s average daily temperature climbed to 62.9 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the University of Maine’s Climate Reanalyzer.

Threads: Meta is poised to unveil a new app that appears to mimic Twitter. A listing for the app, called Threads, appeared on Apple’s App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. It is billed as a “text-based conversation app” that is linked to Instagram, with the listing teasing a Twitter-like microblogging experience. Read the full story.

Ahead of forecasts: American car shoppers have been flocking to dealerships so far this year, shaking off concerns about rising interest rates and inflationary pressures. The auto industry expects to see a rise of 12% to 14% in new vehicle sales for the first half of this year, a pace far ahead of industry forecasts heading into 2023. Read the full story from The Wall Street Journal.