Roundup: Workforce grant / A. Hays Town building sells for $1.4M / Injury insurance startup  

Funding: Louisiana is one of six states selected by the National Governors Association to receive a $100,000 grant to take part in the Educate for Opportunity Project by Strada Education Network, a program that provides training and educational programs for adults looking to gain skills or find jobs in a new field. Read the full announcement.

Sold: A 6,000-square-foot building on Petroleum Drive was sold to a St. Tammany Parish real estate investment group for $1.4 million. Covington-based Pearson Partners bought the building from MBL Enterprises in a deal filed yesterday. The building, designed by renowned Baton Rouge architect A. Hays Town, is currently being leased by Johnson Controls.

Covered: ​Insurance tech startup Spot has launched subscription-model injury coverage, providing coverage for out-of-pocket expenses, including insurance deductibles. Spot, which touts low rates and ease of signing up, is available in 17 states and is working to expand into more states by the end of the year. Read the company’s announcement.