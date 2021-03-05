Roundup: Work from home credit / US jobs / Early voting

Tax season twist: The home office deduction could’ve been this tax season’s most popular way to reduce taxes—a breakout tax break. After all, the pandemic forced two-thirds of the full-time U.S. workforce to work at home for at least part of 2020, according to surveys. The federal tax code for years used to help out this kind of WFH employee, The Washington Post reports. They could reduce taxable income by deducting the cost of running home offices and for other unreimbursed employee expenses. But those deductions were removed by the 2017 tax overhaul passed under President Donald Trump, which slashed corporate tax rates while rejiggering individual rates—allowing for a higher standard deduction but fewer itemized deductions. Read the full story.

Employment pickup: U.S. employers added a robust 379,000 jobs last month, the most since October and a sign that the economy is strengthening as confirmed viral cases drop, consumers spend more and states and cities ease business restrictions. The February gain marked a sharp pickup from the 166,000 jobs that were added in January and the loss of 306,000 in December. Yet it represents just a fraction of the roughly 9.6 million jobs that the economy needs to regain to return to pre-pandemic levels. The pickup in hiring lowered the unemployment rate from 6.3% to 6.2%, the Labor Department said this morning in its monthly jobs report. See the report.

ICYMI: Louisiana early voting to replace Cedric Richmond and Luke Letlow in Congress is ongoing, The News Star reports. Election Day is March 20, but voters can cast their ballots early from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through March 13 (excluding Sunday, March 7) and can request absentee by mail ballots through March 16.