Roundup: Women’s basketball / Inflation pressures / LSU leadership

Ratings winner: The NCAA women’s basketball tournament final Sunday drew more viewers than any other basketball game in five years—including NBA and men’s college basketball—and is widely expected to beat Monday’s men’s final when that game’s ratings are released later Tuesday. Yet the TV rights to broadcast each tournament were nowhere close: $6.5 million for this year’s women’s tournament, and $873 million for the men’s. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

The cost of eating out: Inflation on food consumed at home has started to level off, but prices are still going up at American restaurants, according to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. The next U.S. consumer price index report is due Wednesday. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Health matters: LSU has named former Louisiana health department secretary Courtney Phillips as vice president of health affairs and chief health officer. In this role, Phillips will work closely with university leadership across the LSU System as well as with health care partners to maximize the system’s health care-related financial well-being, enhance operational efficiency, develop new revenue streams and leverage related strengths. Read the announcement.