Roundup: Winn-Dixie mask reversal / Hotel collapse / Racism poll 

Mask up: Winn-Dixie is the latest retailer to follow the trend of requiring masks in its grocery stores, reversing an earlier decision not to require masks, WAFB-TV reports. “The majority of our stores are under either a local or state government mandate, and given the continued rise of positive COVID cases in our communities across the Southeast, beginning Monday, July 27, we will be requiring masks to be worn by customers to help reduce the spread of the disease,” Joe Caldwell, director of corporate communications and government affairs for Winn-Dixie parent company Southeastern Grocers, wrote in an email. Read the full story.

Hard Rock Hotel: A little over nine months after the Hard Rock hotel construction site partially collapsed in New Orleans, a move to remove the bodies of two of the men who perished in the collapse has finally gained steam, WWL-TV reports. New Orleans Fire Chief Tim McConnell says that the work to retrieve the remains of construction workers Quinnyon Wimberly and Jose Ponce Arreola has started, with hopes that the first victim’s remains could be out by week’s end. Read the full story.

Public sentiment: Voters in growing numbers believe that Black and Hispanic Americans are discriminated against, and a majority of 56% holds the view that American society is racist, a new Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll finds. The poll finds that Americans of all races and age groups share significant concerns about discrimination nearly two months after George Floyd, a Black man, was killed in police custody in Minneapolis. Nearly three-quarters of Americans, or 71%, believe that race relations are either very or fairly bad, a 16-point increase since February. Read the full report.