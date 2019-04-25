Roundup: Will Wade loses / John Peterson rejoins golf /  Microsoft hits $1T

Paychecks: LSU coach Will Wade will forfeit $250,000 in incentive bonuses following his suspension and new athletic director Scott Woodward will receive a six-year, $8 million pay package under contracts recommended for approval by the LSU Board of Supervisors. Read the full story from The Associated Press about the pair’s contracts. Read Daily Report’s full coverage of the upcoming board meeting here.

Back in the game: 2011 NCAA individual champion John Peterson is coming out of retirement with plans to re-enter professional golf, Sports Illustrated reports. The LSU graduate, who stopped playing professional golf last June and took a job in real estate so he could spend more time with his family, says that he was inspired to get back in the game by Tiger Woods’ recent Master’s win. Read the full story here, and a 225 2014 People to Watch feature on Peterson here.

Hit the ceiling: The $1 trillion club just got its third member: Microsoft. Shares of the Redmond, Washington, software firm surged as much as 5.1% to $131.37 in early trading this morning to a new intraday high, The Wall Street Journal reports. That topped the $130.50 value needed to give the company a market value of $1 trillion, based on the firm’s 7.663 billion shares outstanding. With the rally, Microsoft joined fellow internet giants Apple and Amazon.com as the only U.S. companies to ever reach a $1 trillion market cap. Read the full story.