Roundup: Wholesale prices / Mortgage refinancing / Tech ecosystems 

Flat: Wholesale inflation in the U.S. was unchanged in November, suggesting that price increases in the economy’s pipeline are continuing to gradually ease. The Labor Department reported this morning that its producer price index—which tracks inflation before it reaches consumers—was flat from October to November after having fallen 0.4% the month before. Read more.

Bank trends: Homeowners looking to refinance are finding savings after mortgage rates dropped again last week. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($726,200 or less) decreased to 7.07% from 7.17%, with points falling to 0.59 from 0.60 (including the origination fee) for loans with a 20% down payment, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. That was the lowest level since July. Read the full story from CNBC.

Teaming up: Alphabet’s Google, Meta Platforms, Qualcomm and seven other tech companies this morning teamed up to push for open digital ecosystems in response to new EU tech rules in a move that may also take the edge off possible future legislation. Calling itself the Coalition for Open Digital Ecosystems, the group says it wants to promote more open platforms and systems to boost growth and innovation in Europe. Reuters has the full story.