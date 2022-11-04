Roundup: Weed on ballot / Twitter layoffs / Exploding air bags

Arkansas to decide: Referendums to legalize recreational use of marijuana are on Nov. 8 ballots in five states including neighboring Arkansas. Along with Arkansas voters, residents in Maryland, Missouri, South Dakota and North Dakota will have the choice to join 19 other states and the District of Columbia in allowing use, Louisiana Illuminator reports.

Underway: Twitter Inc. has told employees it will notify them today about head-count reductions, reports The Wall Street Journal (subscription), a move that comes about a week after billionaire Elon Musk acquired the social media company. In a message sent to staff on Thursday, the company didn’t spell out the extent of the cuts. Twitter had more than 7,500 employees at the start of this year, according to a regulatory filing.

Recall: Owners of more than 276,000 vehicles manufactured by Chrysler and Dodge should stop driving them because of the risk of air bags exploding with too much force, federal auto safety officials have announced, reports The Washington Post (subscription). The recall applies to Dodge Magnums, Chargers and Challengers, as well as Chrysler 300s. The affected model years are 2005 to 2010.