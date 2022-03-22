Roundup: Weather cancellations / Auto recalls / COVID boosters 

Who’s open? WAFB-TV has compiled a list of government closures, school closures and education programs changing to virtual learning due to the forecast of possible severe weather this afternoon. See the list.

Repairs needed: General Motors and Ford both announced recalls for thousands of vehicles this week, due to brake fluid leaks in Ford’s pickup truck models and too-bright headlights, which cause glares in oncoming traffic, in GM SUVs. This latest recall is Ford’s third for the same brake fluid issue. GM hasn’t come up with a repair for the lights on more than 700,000 cars yet. The company expects to notify owners by letter starting April 23.

What’s next?: A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee will meet next month to discuss the future of COVID-19 booster shots in the U.S. and whether the vaccines should be updated to target specific variants. The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee will meet April 6 to debate the timing of COVID-19 boosters for the coming months as well as when the shots should be updated to target specific variants. Read the full story from CNBC.