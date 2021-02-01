Roundup: Water Institute / Rural dentistry / US construction spending

Tune in: The Baton Rouge-based Water Institute of the Gulf was featured in an NPR Marketplace piece published this morning highlighting the institute’s research to protect Louisiana’s eroding coastline using tactics developed in the Netherlands, which faces many of the same problems as Louisiana. Listen to or read the story here.

LSU expands services: During its January meeting, the LSU Board of Supervisors approved a proposal to expand dental services in rural areas of the state through the LSU Health New Orleans School of Dentistry and LSU Health School of Medicine-Shreveport. The initiative will increase general dental services and limited specialty-level dental services to residents in underserved regions. Approximately 87.5% of Louisiana is designated as a Dental Health Professional Shortage Area. Read the full announcement.

Moderate gain: U.S. construction spending rose a moderate 1% in December as the number of new homes offset a sustained weakness in nonresidential construction. The increase followed a 1.1% gain in November, the Commerce Department reported today. Last month’s strength came from a 3.1% jump in spending on residential projects with money going to single-family homes surging by 5.8%. While home construction is gaining, there was a 1.7% decline in nonresidential construction, which had declines in hotel and motel construction and in the category that includes shopping centers. See the report.