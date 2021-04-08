Roundup: Water Infrastructure funding / Vaccine hotline / Mortgage rates

Health District: U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy today announced that the Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration is awarding a $2.2 million grant to Baton Rouge to improve Pump Station 299 and increase water capacity to support business development in the Baton Rouge Health District. According to the Department of Commerce, the EDA project, to be matched with $560,000 in local funds, is expected to create 574 jobs and generate $21 million in private investment. See the announcement.

How to get a shot: The state opened a hotline today that will help people schedule COVID-19 vaccines and answer COVID-related vaccine health questions, WBRZ-TV reports. The hotline is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. The hotline, at 1-855-453-0774, will help residents schedule vaccine appointments, find vaccine providers in their area and connect people with medical professionals who can answer vaccine-related questions.

Slight dip: Mortgage rates fell for the first time in more than two months as buyers continue to be stifled by high prices and limited supply. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported today that the benchmark 30-year loan rate dipped to 3.13% this week from 3.18% last week. At this time last year, the long-term rate was 3.33% The rate for a 15-year loan, popular among those looking to refinance, fell to 2.42% from 2.45% last week. One year ago it was 2.77%. Read the report.