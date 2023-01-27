Roundup: Washington Mardi Gras / Oil reserves / West Baton Rouge bridge 

Event update: The Washington Hilton lobby was wall-to-wall with Louisiana elected officials, lobbyists, and business leaders Thursday afternoon as more Washington Mardi Gras attendees arrived ahead of the first official night event of the week’s festivities. Read about all the goings-on during Washington Mardi Gras from Louisiana Illuminator.

House GOP bill: For the second time this month, House Republicans have advanced a measure to restrict presidential use of the nation’s emergency oil stockpile—a proposal that has already drawn a White House veto threat. A GOP bill approved this morning would require the government to offset any nonemergency withdrawals from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve with new drilling on public lands and oceans. Read more.

Delayed completion: Construction of the new La. 1 bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in West Baton Rouge Parish will take up to 10 months longer than planned due to unexpected settlement of the structure, WBRZ-TV reports. However, the delay will not affect the travel lanes on the current La. 1 bridge, which is positioned to the east of the structure under construction. Read the full story.