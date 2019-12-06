Roundup: Warrick Dunn honored / Louisiana health rankings / US jobs report 

Awarded: Baton Rouge native and Catholic High graduate Warrick Dunn will receive the Sports Illustrated Muhammad Ali Legacy Award in honor of his longstanding charitable efforts and philanthropy. After playing at Florida State, Dunn, 44, spent 12 seasons in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was drafted in the first round of the 1997 NFL Draft and in that same year was named NFL Rookie of the Year by Football News, Pro Football Weekly and Sports Illustrated. Read the full story about his award.

Second to last place: America’s Health Rankings today released its 2019 America’s Health Rankings Annual Report, which highlights health trends the past year and ranks states based on a health score calculated by ease of access to health care, government policies and environment. Louisiana came in at Nol 49 in the report, beating only last-place Mississippi. Arkansas, Alabama and Oklahoma rounded out the bottom five. See the full report.

Employment gains: Hiring in the U.S. jumped last month to its highest level since January as employers shrugged off trade conflicts and a global slowdown and added 266,000 jobs. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.5% from 3.6% in October, matching a half-century low, the Labor Department reports this morning. And wages rose a solid 3.1% in November compared with a year earlier. Read the full report.