Roundup: Warehouse leasing / Pipeline restart / Investment banks

Scaling back: The U.S. warehousing market is retrenching this year, a turnaround from the pandemic-driven boom in industrial real estate demand as companies slow down decisions on new storage and distribution space amid fears of a recession, The Wall Street Journal reports. Companies leased 132 million square feet of industrial space across the U.S. in the fourth quarter, down 28.2% from the third quarter, according to a report from commercial real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield. Read the full story.

Leak fixed: A portion of the nation’s largest fuel pipeline has restarted, days after it was shut down by a diesel fuel leak in Virginia, Colonial Pipeline says. The spill was discovered last Tuesday, prompting a shutdown of the line, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based company says. The affected line returned to normal operations Sunday evening after crews completed repairs. Read more.

Cutting jobs: Global investment bank Goldman Sachs is letting go of as many as 3,200 employees starting Wednesday, CNBC reports. Goldman’s move follows smaller cuts from Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Barclays in recent months. Beleaguered Credit Suisse, which is in the midst of a restructuring, has said it would cut 2,700 employees in the last three months of 2022 and aims to remove a total of 9,000 positions by 2025. Read the full story.