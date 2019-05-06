Roundup: Wampold land deal / NOLA help / Rite Aid sold  

SOLD: Mike Wampold bought more than 275 acres of land off Nicholson Drive, near Bluebonnet Boulevard, according to sales documents. While the price was recorded at $10 “and other good and valuable consideration,” an attached court judgment shows Wampold paid more than $10.6 million for the property in bankruptcy court from Anthol Lindsey Carson Jr.

Helping hand: Gov. John Bel Edwards has announced an agreement that will give New Orleans more than $67 million for infrastructure needs—including the city’s aging sewer, water and drainage system. The deal also includes $26 million in annual recurring funding. That will depend on the passage of legislation that includes a 1% tax on hotel room rentals and a 6.75% tax on short-term housing rentals. Read the full announcement.

New owners: The former Rite Aid on the corner of the Siegen Lane and Perkins Road intersection has been sold to South Carolina-developer William Stern, who was unable to be reached for more information before this afternoon’s deadline. The 84,000-square-foot property was sold by Frank B. Hanna Sr., through Baton Rouge RA LLC. The price was omitted from sales documents.