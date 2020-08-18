Roundup: Walmart, Home Depot sales / Shipping fees / Roads and bridges 

Retail winners: Americans turned to Walmart and Home Depot for supplies and do-it-yourself projects during the second quarter, resulting in soaring sales for the two retailers. Walmart’s online sales nearly doubled in the fiscal second quarter, helped by an expansion of its online delivery services. Sales at U.S. locations opened at least a year jumped 9.3%, the company reported today. Home Depot, the nation’s largest home improvement chain, reported today a 23.4% increase in sales at stores opened at least a year globally. Read the full story.

Price increase: FedEx is adding extra fees on shipments during the holidays, joining United Parcel Service Inc. and the U.S. Postal Service in implementing surcharges to offset costs and control shipping volumes during what is expected to be a busy online shopping season, The Wall Street Journal reports. The company says the fees, which are both higher and broader than previous years, are needed to help maintain service during its busiest time of the year. The changes were noted on FedEx’s website. Read the full story.

Crumbling infrastructure: Upkeep of critical infrastructure is being neglected across the country as roads, bridges, and railroads age, according to a new study, USA Today reports. Nationwide, 21.8% of roads are in poor condition, 7.6% of bridges are in need of replacement or repair, and there have been 4.8 derailments for every 100 miles of train track from 2015 to 2019, the most common cause of which are broken rails or welds. Read the full story.