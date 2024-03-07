Roundup: Walmart fire / EV taxes / Aldi expansion

Young suspect: A juvenile has been identified as the person responsible for intentionally setting a fire inside of the Walmart store on Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge last month. Because of his age, officials are saying only that the suspect is a boy under the age of 10. Read more from WAFB-TV.

A new divide: A number of Republican-led states are charging higher fees and taxes for electric vehicle owners to make up for lost gasoline tax revenue that helps fund roads and highways, prompting pushback from EV industry groups and drivers who say they are being squeezed more than owners of gas-guzzling cars. The debate plays to one of the thorniest transportation challenges the country faces: how to pay for highway construction and maintenance when the traditional funding mechanism for such work is slowly collapsing. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

800 more stores: Discount grocer Aldi unveiled a five-year expansion plan on Thursday to add 800 stores nationwide by the end of 2028. The company also announced Thursday that it has completed the acquisition of Southeastern Grocers and will start a phased store conversion process for a “significant number” of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores. Read more from Axios.