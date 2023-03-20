Roundup: Wall Street / Retail theft / Absentee voting

Steady, for now: Most of Wall Street was holding steady early this morning after regulators pushed together two huge banks over the weekend to build confidence in the industry. The S&P 500 was 0.4% higher in early Monday trading. The Dow was also higher, while the Nasdaq slipped. Much of the attention was still on banks. Read more.

Growing: America’s biggest retailers say organized retail crime has grown into a multibillion-dollar problem, but the effectiveness of their strategies to solve it and the validity of the data overall have come into question, CNBC reports. Over the past several years, companies such as Home Depot, Walmart, Best Buy, and CVS have been sounding the alarm about organized bands of thieves who resell goods on online marketplaces. Read the full story.

Deadlines: The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the Saturday, March 25 election is Tuesday, WAFB-TV reports. Voters have until Friday to return their completed absentee ballots. Get more information.