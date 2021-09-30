Roundup: Walk-On’s in Vegas / Baton Rouge Fire Department / Holiday shopping 

Franchise expansion: Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux today announced it will open its first Las Vegas location, at Harrah’s Las Vegas, scheduled to open by early 2022. Walk-On’s is partnering with the concept owners of Hash House A Go Go for the opening, who bring their expertise in opening successful restaurants in the Vegas market to the expanding franchise. The new franchisees will oversee this new location within Harrah’s. Read more.

Payroll problems: A payroll audit conducted by the city-parish found problems at the Baton Rouge Fire Department, WBRZ-TV reports. The audit determined that the department’s payroll clerk claimed and was paid $3,256 in overtime that she computed by counting sick leave as hours worked. The clerk had no oversight and there was no review of the information entered into the payroll system. Read the full story.

Rising prices: Gifts are probably going to cost more this holiday season—a lot more, according to a new report from Salesforce, which estimates price increases could reach 20%. According to Axios, price increases, and consumers’ willingness to pay them, may help save manufacturers’ and retailers’ bottom lines in a season riddled with shipping and logistics logjams. Read the full story.