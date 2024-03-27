Roundup: Walgreens lawsuit / 100 Black Men / BJ’s Wholesale

Settling: Walgreens has agreed to pay a former employee of an Alexandria store $205,000 to settle a lawsuit accusing the store of refusing to accommodate her medical conditions and later when she began experiencing pregnancy complications. Per the settlement, supervisors at stores, not including the pharmacies, within the region—including Baton Rouge stores—must undergo training on prohibited discrimination and retaliation. Read more from USA Today Network.

Town hall: The nation’s largest African American-led mentoring organization, 100 Black Men of America Inc. announced Wednesday the launch of its Real Men Vote campaign and 14-city tour—which includes Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge town hall will be jointly hosted by the Coalition of 100 Black Women and the 100 Black Men of America Inc. Read the full announcement.

Expanding: Massachusetts-based BJ’s Wholesale, a rival to warehouse sellers Costco and Sam’s Club, is expanding into the Southeast this year as part of a larger growth strategy. The chain plans to open roughly a dozen new stores each year. Read more from CNBC.