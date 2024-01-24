Roundup: Wages are up /  Business activity / eBay layoffs 

Pay raises: Paychecks have outpaced inflation over the past year, brightening Americans’ economic outlook, according to a University of Michigan survey. Weekly earnings for the typical worker—halfway between the highest and lowest earners—rose 2.2% last year after adjusting for inflation, the government reported last week. By that measure, inflation-adjusted pay is 2.5% higher than before the pandemic. Read the full story.

Manufacturing picks up: U.S. business activity picked up in January, S&P Global said Wednesday. S&P Global’s U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, increased to 52.3 this month, the highest level since June. Read the full story from Reuters.

More tech downsizing: Online retailer eBay Inc. announced today it will cut about 1,000 jobs, or an estimated 9% of its full-time workforce, saying its number of employees and costs have exceeded the business’s growth. It marks the latest layoffs in the tech industry. Read more.