Roundup: Waffle House / Education savings accounts / Social media censorship 

Late night favorite: The Baton Rouge area could be getting its 17th Waffle House, on West Lee Drive near Nicholson—an area frequented by LSU students—pending Planning Commission approval. The Norcross, Georgia-based company has submitted its final development plan to the city, and plans to build a new building on the property to house the restaurant.

Killed bills: Two bills to create Education Savings Accounts for certain students were held for study by the Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday, effectively killing them for the current session, while another bill advanced, The Center Square reports. The bill that moved forward, House Bill 194, sponsored by Rep. Rhonda Butler, R-Ville Platte, would create ESAs for students with disabilities such as deafness, blindness, or autism. Read the full story.

Controversial posts: Social media companies can continue to censor or remove posts, after this week’s Supreme Court ruling that blocked a controversial Texas law barring large social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter from removing posts based on viewpoints expressed by individuals and organizations. The justices were largely divided in the 5-4 ruling, with three of the court’s conservatives and two liberals putting the law on hold. Read more from Inc.