Roundup: Voter registration / Pepsi closings / Louisiana shipbuilder loses deal 

Voting: Louisiana officials say they have nailed down the voting registration method they’ll use for convicted felons whose rights will be restored under a law effective March 1. Some lawmakers today said the multiple-step process for the estimated 36,000 felons is too complicated. They also want more outreach to announce the voting rights restoration. Lawmakers voted last year to allow people on probation or parole for a felony to register to vote if they haven’t been in prison for five years. Read the full story.

Shuttered: The Wall Street Journal reports PepsiCo plans to shed jobs and close plants over the next few years as part of a new restructuring program, as Chief Executive Ramon Laguarta looks to make his imprint on the company. PepsiCo said today it expects to incur about $2.5 billion in pretax restructuring charges through 2023, with most of the charges coming from severance and other employee costs. PepsiCo didn’t elaborate on the extent of job cuts or plant closures. Read the full story.



Canceled: Mississippi Development Authority officials say they have voided an incentive deal with a subsidiary of Louisiana shipbuilder Edison Chouest Offshore because planned investments and hiring never occurred. The development authority says the company’s Topship subsidiary missed a deadline to invest $68 million and hire 1,000 workers. Read the full story.