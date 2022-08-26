Roundup: Voter registration / Moderna sues Pfizer / Late-filing fees 

Advisory: In advance of the upcoming November federal election, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin today issued an advisory that neither his office, registrar of voters offices, nor clerks of court offices conduct door-to-door canvasses to update or confirm a voter’s registration. Although independent third-party groups may conduct their own door-to-door surveys, registration or petition drives, Louisiana residents are under no obligation to speak to or answer these groups’ questions. Cooperation or refusal to cooperate will have no bearing on a voter’s registration status. Read more.

Patent cases: COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna is suing Pfizer and the German drugmaker BioNTech, accusing its main competitors of copying Moderna’s technology in order to make their own vaccine. Moderna said today that Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine Comirnaty infringes on patents Moderna filed several years ago protecting the technology behind its preventive shot, Spikevax. The company filed patent infringement lawsuits in both U.S. federal court and a German court. Read the full story.

Refunds: The IRS this week announced it will waive penalties for many Americans who late-filed tax returns during the pandemic. Nearly 1.6 million filers will automatically receive more than $1.2 billion in penalty refunds or credits, with many payments expected to come by the end of September. CNBC has the full story.