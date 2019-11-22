Roundup: Vote for LSU star / Raising Cane’s in Oregon / Museum system survey 

Geaux Clyde: LSU Tigers’ running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is in the running to receive the Paul Hornung Award from the Louisville Sports Commission. The winner will be selected by a 17-member committee made up of sports journalists and former NFL athletes, with the public vote serving as the 18th vote. Cast your vote here.

Out West: Raising Cane’s is opening its first Oregon locaiton, in a Portland mall, this week, Orgeon Live reports. Raising Cane’s now has 448 locations in 27 states—plus an additional 23 in the Middle East—and is on track to generate $1.5 billion in sales by the end of the year. Read a recent Businsess Report cover package about Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves’ plans for the future.

Museum project: Louisiana State Museum system is running a new visitor survey with the goal of using information gathered to redesign and update finances and programming to save money and generate more visitors. The survey is opart of a larger assement of the museum system’s operations.