Roundup: Visual FX production / Emergency landing / Thanksgiving flights 

Entertainment grant: A program to establish a visual effects curriculum at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is the latest recipient of an award from Louisiana’s Entertainment Development Fund. The university will receive $920,000 to develop the visual effects program and launch a location scouting platform based on virtual reality technology. The UL Lafayette initiative is intended to enhance the state’s position as a visual FX production hub. With the award, the university will receive $184,000 a year for five years to cover instructional and infrastructure development costs. See the announcement from Louisiana Economic Development.

Water landing: A pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in a pond near the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales this morning, WAFB-TV reports. The pilot, who was the only person on board, was not injured, Gonzales police say. Witnesses say the pilot deployed a parachute, and the plane made a gentle touchdown in the water. Read more.

Airfare: Consumers have booked fewer flights for Thanksgiving week than they did three years ago, before the pandemic began, according to Adobe data released Thursday. Domestic bookings are down 7% from the same point in 2019, but high fares have translated to a 3% increase in revenue. CNBC has the full story.