Roundup: Virus immunity / Mix and match vaccines / Home construction 

Mandate discussion: Some workers opposed to vaccine mandates on the job are increasingly pointing to the same reason for their objection: They already had COVID-19. According to The Wall Street Journal, nurses, factory workers and professional athletes are among employees asking that immunity from prior coronavirus infection be recognized alongside vaccination as sufficient protection against the virus. Read the full story.

COVID shots: Federal regulators are expected to authorize the mixing and matching of COVID-19 booster shots this week in an effort to provide flexibility for those seeking to maintain protection against the coronavirus. The upcoming announcement by the Food and Drug Administration is likely to come along with authorization for boosters of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots and follows the authorization of a third dose for the Pfizer vaccine for many Americans last month. Read more.

Builders: U.S. home construction fell 1.6% in September as builders continue to be tripped up by supply chain bottlenecks. The Commerce Department reported this morning that the decline in September left home construction at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.56 million units, 7.4% above the rate one year ago. August’s number was revised upward to 1.72 million from 1.62 million. Applications for building permits, a barometer of future activity, declined 7.7% from August to 1.59 million, but is virtually unchanged from September 2020. See the report.