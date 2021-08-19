Roundup: Virtual Facebook meetings / LSU engineering / Small business taxes

‘Metaverse’: Facebook is trying to pull in workplace users with a new virtual-reality meetings app called Horizon Workrooms. Workrooms allows users to meet remotely in a virtual space populated by avatars. It’s an app for Facebook’s headset, which costs at least $300 and weighs a pound. Up to 50 people can be on the call, but only 16 can be in the VR space with avatars. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a fan of the “metaverse,” a vague concept that encompasses augmented and virtual reality with new ways of connecting. He expects it to be the next stage in how people experience the internet. Read the full story.

Distillation towers: LSU’s chemical engineering department has installed new two-story distillation columns, part of a yearslong effort to bring students the opportunity to work on a true commercial analog of the same equipment they will be expected to operate when they enter the workforce as chemical engineers. Read the announcement from LSU.

Tax rate: The White House issued a fact sheet today highlighting a new Treasury Department analysis that found that less than 3% of small business owners would be affected by the Biden administration’s proposal to increase the top federal income tax rate from 37 percent to 39.6 percent. Read the full story.

