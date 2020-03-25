Roundup: Video call guide / Government Street work / Business contingency plans 

Facetime: No one was really prepared for the work-from-home transition, and there are limitations to what we can all do. But now feels like an opportunity to bring up how to be kinder to your co-workers in workplace video calls. The New York Times has a video call guide here.

Lane closures: The Department of Transportation and Development says a lane closure at the intersection of Government and S.10th streets will happen starting 8 a.m. Friday and continuing through 3 p.m. Saturday, as part of ongoing work, WBRZ-TV reports. According to DOTD, crews are currently filing roadway joints and performing curb and gutter work on the roundabout approaches. Construction on the roundabout multipath also began this week. Read the full story.

Emergency plan: The potential effect of the pandemic on executives’ health will likely make corporate boards more cognizant of succession plans, says Charles Elson, a corporate governance professor at the University of Delaware, The Wall Street Journal reports. Finance chiefs, long seen as a steady hand within an organization, are likely contenders to temporarily fill a chief executive or chairman post if needed. Read the full story.