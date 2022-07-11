Roundup: Veto override session / Gasoline prices / Abortion clinics at sea 

Deadline: Today is the deadline for Louisiana lawmakers to decide whether they will enter into a special session to override vetoes made by Gov. John Bel Edwards following the regular session, which ended June 6. Read more about the possible special session from USA Today Network.

Falling: The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline plunged 19 cents over the past two weeks to $4.86 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the continued decline comes as crude oil costs also fall. The average price at the pump is down 24 cents over the past month, but it’s $1.66 higher than it was one year ago. Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gasoline was in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $6.14 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, at $4.19 per gallon.

Federal waters: A California doctor is proposing a floating abortion clinic in the Gulf of Mexico to provide the procedures to people in states like Louisiana where abortion has been banned. The idea is to provide a clinic aboard a ship in federal waters, and out of reach of state laws, says Dr. Meg Autry, an obstetrician and gynecologist and a professor at the University of California San Francisco. Read the full story.