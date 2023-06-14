Roundup: Veto override session / Fed meeting / Wholesale prices 

Back to Baton Rouge?: Lawmakers in the Louisiana House and Senate anticipate a return to Baton Rouge later this month for a veto override session because Gov. John Bel Edwards says he intends to veto legislation that he characterizes as attacks on the LGBTQ and transgender communities. “I think there’s going to be an interest (in an override session) if the governor does veto those bills,” Rep. Jerome Zeringue, R-Houma, said during a Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana webinar on Tuesday. Read More about the webinar from The Center Square.

Pausing rate hikes: On the heels of a 10-meeting streak of raising interest rates, the Federal Reserve is expected to take a break and let the U.S. economy catch its breath at its meeting today. That doesn’t mean this will be the end of the hikes. It just means that with the pace of inflation waning, officials could feel this is a good time to evaluate. Read the full story from CNBC.

Dropping: Wholesale prices in the U.S. dropped 0.3% from April to May, another sign that inflationary pressures continue to ease. The Labor Department’s producer price index—which measures inflation before it reaches consumers—rose 1.1% last month from May 2022, it said today, the smallest year-over-year gain since December 2020. Read more.