Roundup: Vehicle shortage / Oil spill / Wholesale prices  

Market woes: For much of this year, the U.S. auto industry has been grappling with a devastating chip shortage that has cut production at dozens of U.S. car factories and left dealerships with little to sell. Now, those who lost vehicles during Hurricane Ida are suddenly being thrust into a market where competition for available cars and trucks is already brutal and prices are at record levels. Used-car inventories also are squeezed, as more buyers are turning to preowned vehicles, unable to find what they want on the new-car lot, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Wildlife impacts: Louisiana wildlife officials say they have documented more than 100 oil-soaked birds after crude oil spilled from a refinery flooded during Hurricane Ida. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Thursday that a growing number of oiled birds had been observed within heavy pockets of oil throughout the Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery in Belle Chasse, as well as nearby flooded fields and retention ponds along the Mississippi River. Read the full story.

Climbing: Inflation at the wholesale level climbed 8.3% last month from August 2020, the biggest annual gain since the Labor Department started calculating the 12-month number in 2010. The Labor Department reported this morning that its producer price index, which measures inflationary pressures before they reach consumers, rose 0.7% last month from July after increasing 1% in both June and July. See the report.