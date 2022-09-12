Roundup: Varsity Sports / 13th Gate / Metro Council  

Continued growth: Baton Rouge-based specialty running store Varsity Sports opened a new store in Mandeville this weekend near a prominent running trailhead, replacing the former Varsity Sports Northshore location that opened in 2007, owner Jenni Peters announced today. Peters says the company purchased the land for the new location three years ago, but the project was delayed by the pandemic. Baton Rouge construction company, Faulk and Meek built the new store. Read more about how Peters built Varsity Sports in a recent edition of 225 magazine.

Spooky season: Horror attraction trade publication Hauntworld Magazine has ranked Baton Rouge’s 13th Gate as the second-scariest Halloween attraction in the country. The local haunted house, which takes guests through 13 “nightmarish realms,” is one of just two in the South that made the list of the top 13 scariest attractions. See the ranking.

Meeting moved: The Baton Rouge Metro Council meeting originally scheduled to take place Sept. 28, has been moved to Sept. 21, according to an announcement from the city-parish. The Sept. 21 meeting will begin after the Metro Council zoning meeting concludes. See the agenda.