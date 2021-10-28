Roundup: Vaccines and jobs / Mortgage rates / State Police  

Leaving: As the federal government prepares to unveil new vaccination rules for workplaces, 5% of unvaccinated adults say they have left a job because of a COVID-19 vaccination requirement, according to a survey released today. That represents 1% of all adults, according to the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation, which conducted the survey of 1,519 adults Oct. 14-24. Read the full story from USA Today.

Rising rates: ​​Mortgage rates continued to climb this week, reaching highs not seen since April. According to the latest data, released by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average rose to 3.14%. The 30-year fixed average was 3.09% a week ago and 2.81% a year ago. The Washington Post has the full story.

Advisory panel: The Louisiana Senate has created a special committee to dig into complaints about the use of excessive force by the State Police. Senate President Page Cortez told The Associated Press that he set up the seven-member advisory panel in response to requests from senators concerned about troopers’ behavior. Two senators from Baton Rouge will lead the work: Republican Sen. Franklin Foil will be chairman and Democratic Sen. Cleo Fields will work as vice-chair. Foil intends to hold the panel’s first meeting in December. Read more about the committee.