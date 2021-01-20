Roundup: Vaccine shortages / Stimulus boosts sales / Microsoft and GM

Roadblock: The push to inoculate Americans against the coronavirus is hitting a roadblock: A number of states, though not yet Louisiana, are reporting they are running out of vaccine, and tens of thousands of people who managed to get appointments for a first dose are seeing them canceled. The full explanation for the apparent mismatch between supply and demand is unclear, but last week the U.S. Health and Human Services Department suggested that states had unrealistic expectations for how much vaccine was on the way. Read the full story.

Short-term impact: Restaurant chains say they are getting a sales bump from the latest round of stimulus money going to households, but spending patterns from the first batch of checks earlier in the pandemic suggest the lift can fade quickly, The Wall Street Journal reports. While the $600 checks from the latest stimulus package amounts are lower than the $1,200 and $500 delivered last spring, they are having an impact, at least short term, according to some restaurant executives and industry data. Read the full story.

Driverless vehicles: General Motors is teaming up with Microsoft to accelerate its rollout of electric, self-driving cars. In the partnership announced Tuesday, the companies said Microsoft’s Azure cloud and edge computing platform would be used to “commercialize its unique autonomous vehicle solutions at scale.” Microsoft joins GM, Honda and other institutional investors in a combined new equity investment of more than $2 billion in Cruise, which has been a leader in driverless technology. Read the full story.