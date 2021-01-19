Roundup: Vaccine rollout / LABI webinar / Condo record

Making progress: Many Louisianans feel the COVID vaccine rollout is going slower than expected. However, in comparison with other states, Louisiana’s Department of Health and its partners are making significant progress in vaccinating residents, WBRZ-TV reports. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Louisiana ranks 16th nationwide in doses administered per 100,000. So far, over 93,000 doses of COVID vaccines have been sent to nursing homes across the state, and since Friday some 10,622 residents and 5,341 staff members have been vaccinated. Read the full story.

Opioid crisis: The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation are hosting a virtual conversation for employers about the opioid crisis at 11 a.m. This webinar will feature both national and local experts, and discussion will focus on employer-based solutions. The topics include building effective employee assistance programs. Register for the webinar here.

$13M sale: Louisiana recently recorded a record condo sale: A high-rise New Orleans penthouse was sold for just under $13 million, The Wall Street Journal reports. The buyer is Donald T. “Boysie” Bollinger. A prominent Republican donor, Bollinger, 71, is the former CEO of Bollinger Shipyards, a business founded in 1946 by his late father, according to the company’s website. He sold his interests in the company in 2014. Read the full story.